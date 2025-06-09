India stops Sikh pilgrims from entering Pakistan for Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s martyrdom ceremony

The Indian government has prevented Sikh pilgrims from crossing into Pakistan to attend the annual observance of the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth Sikh Guru. Despite official invitations and preparations by Pakistani authorities, pilgrims were stopped due to strained India-Pakistan relations and the continued closure of the border.

The main religious ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 16 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore. While Sikh pilgrims from around the world were invited, those from India—who were expected to arrive on June 9—were unable to participate due to restrictions imposed by their government.

In a symbolic gesture, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) organized a welcome ceremony at the Wagah border. The event emphasized interfaith harmony and Pakistan’s continued commitment to religious tolerance.

Present at the ceremony were ETPB Chairman Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, PSGPC President Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, committee members, as well as representatives from the Hindu, Christian, and Muslim communities.

Speaking to the media, Saifullah Khokhar noted that under a bilateral agreement, 1,000 Sikh pilgrims from India are allowed to attend the martyrdom ceremonies each year. “Despite this, India not only barred the pilgrims from visiting Pakistan but also kept the Kartarpur Corridor closed,” he said.

Khokhar recalled that Pakistan had issued 7,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi in April. “Our doors are always open,” he said. “We remain hopeful that Indian Sikhs will be able to attend upcoming events, including the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.”

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora criticized the Indian government’s decision, calling it an infringement on religious freedom. “Blocking access to sacred sites and closing the Kartarpur Corridor hurts the sentiments of Sikh devotees,” he said.

He added that Pakistan continues to protect and honor the religious heritage of its minorities. “Pakistan is a true guardian of minority rights,” he emphasized, pointing out that the Kartarpur Corridor remains open from Pakistan’s side and Sikh pilgrims are welcome at any time.