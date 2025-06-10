Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Pound, Riyal to PKR 10 June

KARACHI – Foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan remains stable on June 10, 2025 in open market. As per local exchange dealers, US dollar was being bought at 282.70 and sold at 284.40, reflecting no major change from the previous day.

Among other major currencies, UK Pound Sterling was being traded at Rs381.65 buying and Rs385.15 selling, while Euro hovers at Rs321.40 for buying and Rs324.15 for selling.

Saudi Riyal and UAE Dirham, which are widely used for remittances, were also stable. Saudi Riyal was buying at Rs75.00 and selling at Rs75.55, and the Dirham at Rs76.80 and Rs77.45.