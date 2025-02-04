Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 February 2025 Tuesday

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham saw some changes on February 4, 2025, in the open market.
On Tuesday, 1 USD is 279.5 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 286.25 PKR, 1 British Pound is 344 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.2 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.85 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:00 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today 4 February
USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.2 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 278.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|281.1
|Euro
|EUR
|286.25
|289
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.85
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.91
|76.61
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|172.75
|175
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.1
|747.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|191.6
|194
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.59
|37.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.31
|38.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.43
|35.78
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.23
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.81
|1.87
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.2
|908.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.04
|63.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|155.18
|157.18
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.9
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.01
|25.31
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.14
|306.89
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.09
|8.24