How many Animals were sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha 2025 in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Animal sacrifices dropped by a staggering 1 Million on Eid-ul-Azha this year as prices skyrocketed this Eid.

The number of animals sold and slaughtered during Eid-ul-Azha 2025 in Pakistan saw major dip, as per data shared by Pakistan Tanneries Association. Around 6-10lac fewer animals were sacrificed this year compared to previous years, with a total of around 6.98 million animals slaughtered nationwide during Festival of Sacrifice.

As per latest data, around 30lac cows, 34lac goats, 4lac sheep, and 1lac camels were sacrificed.

It was reported that total value of sacrificial animal sales dropped sharply by Rs500 billion, showing financial pressures faced by many households due to rising inflation and stagnant incomes. Cow prices were in control while prices for goats and sheeops saw huge rise, increasing.

Animal hides collected during Eid were worth approximately Rs6.35 billion, a key component for the sector’s annual earnings.

Lahore topped list with highest sales, recording 665,000 animals sold, including 443,000 small animals such as goats and sheep, and 222,000 large animals like cows and bulls. Faisalabad followed with 88,000 animals sold from 112,000 brought in, while Bahawalpur reported sales exceeding 100,000 animals.

In other divisions, DG Khan witnessed more modest numbers with 38,000 small and 30,000 large animals sold. Rawalpindi markets sold 46,000 animals from 84,000 brought in. Sahiwal and Sargodha reported sales of 47,000 and 94,000 animals, respectively, whereas Gujranwala and Multan recorded lower sales figures of around 10,000 and 16,000 animals.