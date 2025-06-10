Pacific Tensions rise as China sends two Aircraft Carriers to Sea for first time

TOKYO – Chinese naval forces expanded military reach with first dual-carrier maneuver in the Pacific.

Japan’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that Beijing deployed two aircraft carriers in Pacific Ocean, marking major escalation in Beijing’s military activity beyond coastal waters.

Japanese defence officials said Shandong carrier, and four other warships including a missile destroyer, were spotted on conducting aviation drills near Okinotori atoll, within Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Fighter jets and helicopters were observed launching and landing on the carrier during the exercises.

China’s maiden aircraft carrier, Liaoning, was also seen operating with own fleet within Japan’s EEZ southeast of Miyako Island, located near Taiwan. The Liaoning later exited the zone to conduct separate naval drills.

“This is the first time two Chinese aircraft carriers have been seen operating together in the Pacific,” a spokesperson from Japan’s defence ministry told reporters, adding that the manoeuvres appear aimed at enhancing China’s capability for long-range maritime operations.

The increased naval activity is said to be China’s broader strategy to project military power beyond the ‘first island chain’, which extends from southern Japan to the Philippines.

Japan consistently expressed unease over Chinese naval activity in its surrounding waters. Last year, Japanese government denounced Liaoning’s passage through its contiguous zone, calling it “unacceptable” and issuing a diplomatic protest to Beijing.

As tensions rise in the Asia-Pacific, the latest developments are likely to prompt further dialogue between Tokyo, Washington to counterbalance China’s growing naval assertiveness.