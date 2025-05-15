Global spotlight on Chinese Jets as J-10C downs Rafale in Pakistan-India stellar combat

ISLAMABAD – Chinese military equipment, specifically J-10C fighter jets are in the global limelight after recent armed clashes between Pakistan and India as conflict erupted after New Delhi’s botched Operation Sindoor.

The aerial combat saw Pakistan’s Chinese-made jets reportedly shoot down multiple Indian Rafale fighters, marking the first combat test for China’s advanced fighter aircraft in the region.

Pakistani government officials confirmed the success of the J-10Cs in Parliament, praising their performance and sharing the positive feedback from the visiting Chinese embassy delegation.

Military analysts view the engagement as a significant milestone for Chinese arms exports, which have traditionally been recognized for affordability rather than advanced capabilities. The effective performance of Chinese hardware against Western and Russian-made Indian arms signals a shift in perceptions regarding China’s military manufacturing quality.

The conflict also exposed vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s air defense systems, as India’s long-range missiles successfully struck key targets, while India’s own Russian-supplied S-400 defense system performed reliably. Additionally, the skirmish marked the first use of drone warfare between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, with Indian drones disabling several Pakistani radar installations.

While China’s weapon systems have earned praise, experts caution that overall battlefield success also depends on pilot training and tactical coordination. The crisis further highlighted Beijing’s limited diplomatic influence in South Asia, with the United States playing a crucial role in mediating the ceasefire.