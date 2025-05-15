Javed Akhtar loses cool over questions on India’s historic defeat by Pakistan

MUMBAI – Bollywood lyricist and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar lost his cool while being grilled by journalists who asked his take on India’s humiliation after attacking Pakistan.

The incident occurred when legendary screenwriter was leaving a private event, and journalists surrounded him, seeking his views on India’s severe setback in the ongoing conflict. However, Akhtar appeared visibly upset and reluctant to engage in the discussion.

Initially, he apologized and said the moment and venue were inappropriate for such conversations. Despite his efforts to avoid the topic, persistent questioning by reporters led him to lose his temper. In a firm tone, he challenged one reporter, saying, “Do you want me to be rude to you?”

Additionally, he suggested to a female journalist that if she wished to conduct an interview, she should schedule it in advance and visit his home, as she had done several times before.

This clip quickly went viral on social media platforms, prompting reactions from users. Many commented that after India’s worst defeat in recent history against Pakistan, Javed Akhtar appears to have no further comments to make on the matter.

Javed’s frustration is not something exceptional as thousands of Indians are currently facing heat as Pakistan responded strongly after Modi government’s misadventure.