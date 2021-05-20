Aiman Khan gives shut up call to people trolling Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have been the talk of the town lately considering their adorable pictures from Baat Paki have gone viral on the internet.

Fans and followers showered the couple with lots of love as a trove of compliment and congratulatory posts rained down under their respective Instagram post.

But with all the love, comes some moral polling and hate considering the choices of celebrities are always under harsh public scrutiny.

After some mean comments were highlighted, Aiman Khan jumped to rescue her sister amidst the hate as she commented “Shut up all of you. Wish them good luck and congratulate them for their new life! Stop this negativity."

Later, the Ishq Tamasha star posted a picture with her sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law on Instagram, asking the latter to "take care of my sister.”

Nevertheless, the happy couple did not let the jabs affect them as they shared beautiful pictures from the initimate festivities.

Earlier, the two had officially confirmed their relationship on Minal’s birthday in November 2020 with a similar photo which received immense backlash.