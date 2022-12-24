Search

Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik’s Nikah: Here’s the first look of bride and groom

Web Desk 01:52 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik’s Nikah: Here’s the first look of bride and groom
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani ace speedster Haris Rauf and his bride-to-be Muzna Masood Malik have not shared their official wedding photos, but their preparations for their big day are no secret now.

After keeping the netizens guessing about their nikkah that happens today, the groom was spotted dressing up to the nines ahead of Nikah.

News of their Nikkah sent netizens into a frenzy, and Harif Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik began trending on Twitter.

Muzna oozes wedding goals with her traditional silver attire while Haris opted a cream colored Sherwani.

The duo is all set for Nikah and social media users and fans are keeping their eyes peeled for pictures.

Earlier in the day, Malik was spotted getting henna (mehndi) applied to her hands ahead of her function. The bride-to-be got 'HR150' written on her hand with henna before their nikah, scheduled in Islamabad today.

Muzna has not shared any updates since turning her Instagram private, but the makeup artist shared videos of her getting ready for her nikkah. Muzna made for a stunning bride in traditional attire, paired with some jewelry.

Haris and Muzna’s Nikah has become the talk of the town with social media users sending their warmest wishes to the couple. Reports in local media claimed that nikah will be held today and wedding functions will take place in the coming months.

