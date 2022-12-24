Search

'HR150': Muzna Malik gets Haris Rauf’s name written on her hand ahead of Nikah

Web Desk 12:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
'HR150': Muzna Malik gets Haris Rauf’s name written on her hand ahead of Nikah
LAHORE – Muzna Masood Malik is all set for her Nikah with Pakistani ace bowler Haris Rauf today on Saturday.

As social media users and fans are keeping their eyes peeled for pictures, Malik was spotted getting henna (mehndi) applied to her hands ahead of her function.

The bride-to-be got 'HR150' written on her hand with henna before their nikah, scheduled in Islamabad today. Muzna has not shared any update since turning her Instagram private, but the photographer covering the event shared videos of her getting ready on her big day.

Muzna made for a stunning bride in a traditional attire, paired with some jewelry. She kept her bridal look classic, with all the standard elements. Now, behind-the-scenes clips of Muzna getting ready for her Nikah have surfaced on the internet.

Muzna has netizens hooked as social media users showered love in the comment section.

Haris and Muzna’s Nikah has become the talk of the town with social media users sending warmest wishes to the couple.

Reports in local media claimed that nikah will be held today and wedding functions will take place in the coming months.

Currently, Haris is undergoing a rehabilitation program following an injury near his thigh.

