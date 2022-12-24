Search

PakistanTop News

JIT formed to investigate Islamabad suicide bombing

Web Desk 01:24 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
JIT formed to investigate Islamabad suicide bombing
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Capital administration on Saturday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the Islamabad suicide car bombing.

A senior official of the counter-terrorism department (CTD) would lead the eight-member team, and members from intelligence agencies are also part of the JIT.

The members will launch a probe into the suicide blast that ripped through Islamabad’s Sector I-10, killing two people including a policeman.

On Friday, a case was registered after a suicide attack in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department under sections related to murder, attempt to murder, and terrorism.

Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed the attack, weeks after ending ceasefire and announcing terror attacks. 

Friday's bombing took place near the police headquarters on the main road leading to government buildings housing the parliament and other high offices, per reports. It was the first attack in capital since the 2014 courthouse blast.

Pakistan imposes Section 144 in Islamabad to ban gatherings amid threat alerts

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan imposes Section 144 in Islamabad to ban gatherings amid threat alerts

09:31 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Pakistan declares attempted suicide non-punishable act

05:09 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad's I-10 sector

01:19 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Car blast leaves policeman dead, three injured in Islamabad's I-10

11:20 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

04:53 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Dense fog forces PIA to shift Lahore flight operations to Islamabad

07:18 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Jaffna Kings beat Colombo Stars by 2 wickets to clinch Lanka Premier ...

01:32 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2022

07:45 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee buying exchange rate is PKR 225.64 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR 225.90.

Date Buying Selling
Dec 24 225.64 225.90

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Dec-2022/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-december-24-2022

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: