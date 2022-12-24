JIT formed to investigate Islamabad suicide bombing

ISLAMABAD – Capital administration on Saturday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the Islamabad suicide car bombing.

A senior official of the counter-terrorism department (CTD) would lead the eight-member team, and members from intelligence agencies are also part of the JIT.

The members will launch a probe into the suicide blast that ripped through Islamabad’s Sector I-10, killing two people including a policeman.

On Friday, a case was registered after a suicide attack in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) at Counter-Terrorism Department under sections related to murder, attempt to murder, and terrorism.

Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed the attack, weeks after ending ceasefire and announcing terror attacks.

Friday's bombing took place near the police headquarters on the main road leading to government buildings housing the parliament and other high offices, per reports. It was the first attack in capital since the 2014 courthouse blast.