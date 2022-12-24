Search

Sports

Jaffna Kings beat Colombo Stars by 2 wickets to clinch Lanka Premier League title for third time in a row

Web Desk 01:32 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
Jaffna Kings beat Colombo Stars by 2 wickets to clinch Lanka Premier League title for third time in a row

COLOMBO – Jaffna Kings created history on Friday as they clinched the Lanka Premier League (LPL) title for the third year in a row after defeating Colombo Stars by 2 wickets in a thrilling Final.

Colombo Stars made 163/5 in 20 overs before Jaffna Kings chased down the target in 19.2 overs.

Batting second, the Kings started their innings on a positive note as openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando dispatched every bad ball towards the boundary line. Gurbaz went back to the Pavillion after scoring 36 runs off 18 balls including four boundaries and two sixes. However, Fernando stayed on the crease and completed his 50 off 43 balls. He also built a 72 runs partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama (44) for the third wicket before Suranga Lakmal removed both batters.

The Kings lost five quick wickets after Samarawickrama went back to the Pavillion. However, it was a little too late for the Stars as Binura Fernando took his team to victory in the last over.

Suranga Lakmal and Benny Howell were the top bowlers for the Stars as they took three and two wickets, respectively.

Earlier, Colombo Stars had a bad start after losing the toss. They lost Nishan Madushka (1) on just two runs. Dinesh Chandimal continued his good form as he built up a 75 runs partnership for the second wicket with Charith Asalanka. Chandimal scored 49 runs off 40 balls, while Asalanka hit 31 runs on just 23 balls before Ravi Bopara (47 not out) played another brilliant knock to take the Stars to a fighting total. 

For Jaffna Kings, Thisara Perera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage took a wicket each.

Sports

‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram to grace Lanka Premier League final

01:51 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Ahmed Baig bags Pakistan Open Golf title

08:59 AM | 20 Dec, 2022

PAKvENG: England take lead by 50 runs against Pakistan in third Test

05:52 PM | 18 Dec, 2022

Chamika’s 4/11 guide Kandy Falcons register easy win over Colombo Stars

11:54 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

DP World announced as International League T20 Title Sponsor 

04:41 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Kandy Falcons beat Jaffna Kings by 10 runs

10:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik’s Nikah: Here’s the first look ...

01:52 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2022

07:45 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee buying exchange rate is PKR 225.64 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR 225.90.

Date Buying Selling
Dec 24 225.64 225.90

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Dec-2022/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-december-24-2022

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: