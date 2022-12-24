Shaheen Afridi leads wishes as Haris Rauf set to tie knot today

Pictures and clips of Rauf and Muzna doing rounds on internet
LAHORE – Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages as Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf is set to tie the knot with model Muzna Masood Malik.
Pakistani ace pacer and Rauf’s friend, Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed his best to the fiery bowler.
“My prayers are with you. May Allah bless you both always,” he can be heard saying in the brief clip shared by Lahore Qalandars.
Warmest wishes from #CaptainQalandar @iShaheenAfridi to @HarisRauf14 on his Nikkah ceremony#DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #Dilse #SochnaBeManaHai pic.twitter.com/9YytEI6Afp— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) December 23, 2022
Other players of the cricket franchise also sent their warmest wishes to Haris.
Qalandars Family sending warmest wishes to @HarisRauf14 on his Nikkah ceremony#DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #Dilse #SochnaBeManaHai #MereYarKiShadiHai pic.twitter.com/jsWGo4QiRi— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) December 24, 2022
Social media users and other celebrities are also sharing their best to the 29-year-old ahead of his big day.
Reports in local media claimed that the pacer will have his nikkah ceremony today, with the rest of the wedding festivities, including Barat and Valima, taking place in the coming months.
Lately, short clips of Haris and his bride-to-be went viral on social media, winning netizens’ hearts.
Amid the celebrations, Muzna went private on Instagram and taken down several posts from her account.
