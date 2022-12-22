Is model Muzna Masood Malik the future wife of Haris Rauf?

Their wedding is said to take place on Dec 24
Pakistani ace speedster and model Muzna Masood Malik are currently hitting the limelight for their wedding scheduled to be held on December 24.
The pacer will reportedly be getting hitched, during his recovery period, with his former classmate Muzna Masood Malik.
Initial reports claimed that their Nikkah ceremony will be held in Islamabad on December 24 (Saturday).
The 29-year-old was recently spotted having quality time with his ‘fiancé,’ sitting behind the wheel. As their pictures and clips went viral, the duo become everyone's favourite, while fans sent their best for the couple.
Here's how social media users reacted:
As fans are looking for more pictures, the bride-to-be has turned her Instagram private, sharing her personal moments with close friends and family members on photo-sharing platform.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.15
|234.65
|Euro
|EUR
|257
|259.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295.5
|298.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.5
|65.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.05
|167.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.24
|31.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
