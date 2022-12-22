Is model Muzna Masood Malik the future wife of Haris Rauf?

Pakistani ace speedster and model Muzna Masood Malik are currently hitting the limelight for their wedding scheduled to be held on December 24.

The pacer will reportedly be getting hitched, during his recovery period, with his former classmate Muzna Masood Malik.

Initial reports claimed that their Nikkah ceremony will be held in Islamabad on December 24 (Saturday).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HarrY???? (@cricketrs_fp)

The 29-year-old was recently spotted having quality time with his ‘fiancé,’ sitting behind the wheel. As their pictures and clips went viral, the duo become everyone's favourite, while fans sent their best for the couple.

Here's how social media users reacted:

As fans are looking for more pictures, the bride-to-be has turned her Instagram private, sharing her personal moments with close friends and family members on photo-sharing platform.