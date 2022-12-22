Lt Gen (r) Qazi Ikram elected president of Pakistan Golf Federation

LAHORE – Lt Gen (r) Qazi Mohammad Ikram was elected president of the Pakistan Golf Federation on Tuesday.

The polls for the new office-bearers of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) were held and as result thereof, Qazi Muhammed Ikram, a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz - Military, was unanimously elected as President of the PGF.

AVM Tariq Mehmood Ghazi SI(M), Vice President, Khurram Khan, Vice President, Brig Sajid Akram SI(M) (Retd), Hony Secretary, Brig Zahid Hussain (Retd) Joint Secy and Brig Sohail Ishrat (Retd), Treasurer were among other elected office-bearers.

Mr Ikram acknowledged a major achievement of registering PGF with FBR. Gen (r) Qazi assured the House that initiatives taken by his predecessor were commendable and ensured that those initiatives will be pursued to achieve desired results.

He further committed that he and his team will do everything for the promotion of golf which included the application of collective wisdom and considered this assignment a huge challenge.