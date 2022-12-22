Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest photos

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah is blessed with beauty and she often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning photos and videos of herself online.

This time around, the angel-faced beauty made sure to flaunt her edgy look. Safe to say, her stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as she makes her admirers turn heads with her every move.

In her latest pictures, Alizeh flaunted new look in black outfit. Her sizzling pictures left fans’ heartbeats racing.

The 22-year-old actress carved her name as a niche in the industry with back-to-back blockbuster projects but the most pertinent known factor is her delicate beauty and ability to embody any character whether complex or round; an epitome of beauty with brains.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have made a comeback on screen with ARY Digital’s new drama serial Taqdeer.