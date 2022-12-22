Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest photos

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah is blessed with beauty and she often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning photos and videos of herself online.
This time around, the angel-faced beauty made sure to flaunt her edgy look. Safe to say, her stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as she makes her admirers turn heads with her every move.
In her latest pictures, Alizeh flaunted new look in black outfit. Her sizzling pictures left fans’ heartbeats racing.
The 22-year-old actress carved her name as a niche in the industry with back-to-back blockbuster projects but the most pertinent known factor is her delicate beauty and ability to embody any character whether complex or round; an epitome of beauty with brains.
On the work front, Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have made a comeback on screen with ARY Digital’s new drama serial Taqdeer.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.15
|234.65
|Euro
|EUR
|257
|259.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295.5
|298.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.5
|65.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.05
|167.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.24
|31.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
