Khakan Shahnawaz ties the knot with actress Sabina Syed

Rising Pakistani actor and content creator Khakan Shahnawaz and actress Sabina Syed have tied the knot. The couple solemnized their nikah in a private ceremony attended only by close family members and friends.

The couple announced the happy news through a joint Instagram post on January 30, sharing pictures and writing, “Bismillah.”

On her wedding day, Sabina wore a beautiful ivory lehenga adorned with ruffled details, paired with a traditional dupatta featuring red and gold borders, golden embroidery, and intricate patterns. She completed her look with heavy jewelry while keeping her makeup relatively subtle.

Khakan Shahnawaz opted for a white sherwani with delicate motifs, crafted from a shiny, fine fabric that gave it an elegant appearance. He also draped a matching shawl over his shoulder. The ceremony was attended by only close family and friends.

The wedding photos received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities. Actress Kinza Hashmi wrote, “MashaAllah, congratulations,” while popular content creator Junaid Akram commented, “Congratulations, may Allah keep you both happy.” Anoushey Ashraf also wrote, “Praise be to Allah, and may you both always find peace in each other.”

It may be noted that the couple had announced their engagement in December 2025 through a charming social media post.