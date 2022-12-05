Alizeh Shah's 'summer pictures' raise temperature in winter

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's rising actress Alizeh Shah often gives her fans a glimpse of her life through her social media posts.

Her most recent social media activity involves a set of photos that were taken inside a car. The Ehd-e-Wafa girl looks sharp and splendid as she poses in summer wear amid chilling weather.

Her caption gives an impression that Shah is missing the summer season as mercury continues to drop in Pakistan. She wrote, “Still got summer on my mind”.

Her fans loved her latest photos as one of them commented, “Pretty”.

However, a users criticised her for being too skinny.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan have made a comeback on screen with ARY Digital’s new drama serial Taqdeer.