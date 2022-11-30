Alizeh Shah flaunts her no-makeup look in latest viral pictures

Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah’s beautiful looks and charismatic persona work like a magnet since the Ehd e Wafa actor turns heads with her every move.

This time around, the 21-year-old starlet mesmerised admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some BTS clicks from her shooting schedule.

Flaunting her no-makeup look in the latest viral pictures, Shah left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with a hair makeover and dewy makeup.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan has made a comeback on the screen with ARY Digital’s new drama Taqdeer.