Alizeh Shah flaunts her no-makeup look in latest viral pictures
Share
Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah’s beautiful looks and charismatic persona work like a magnet since the Ehd e Wafa actor turns heads with her every move.
This time around, the 21-year-old starlet mesmerised admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some BTS clicks from her shooting schedule.
Flaunting her no-makeup look in the latest viral pictures, Shah left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with a hair makeover and dewy makeup.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan has made a comeback on the screen with ARY Digital’s new drama Taqdeer.
Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral ... 12:06 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Alizeh Shah is undoubtedly blessed with beauty and she often enchanted her ...
- Profile: General Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022