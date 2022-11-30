TikToker Rabeeca Khan leaves fans spellbound with new dance video
05:31 PM | 30 Nov, 2022
TikToker Rabeeca Khan leaves fans spellbound with new dance video
TikTok starlet Rabeeca Khan has gained fame at a young age. She has possessed a substantial amount of followers on TikTok and YouTube and Instagram.

With her growing following and soaring fame, Khan is becoming a well-known personality in the entertainment business. 

The popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dance videos on her social media handles and this time was no exception either. Needless to say, the TikToker looked gorgeous as she danced to groovy song Govinda Naam Mera ft Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. 

'BIJLI BIJLI BIJLI!!!!⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ENERGETIC SONG????#GovindaNaamMera #bijli #kiaraadvani #vickykaushal #nehakakkar #mikasingh #trending', she captioned.

