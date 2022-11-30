Why Khalilur Rehman Qamar asked his wife not to befriend divorced women?

Meray Pass Tum Ho writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar has a reputation for hitting the nerves of the masses with his blunt views apart from his extraordinary storytelling skills.

During a recent interview, Qamar revealed that during the initial days of his marriage he told his wife not to befriend any woman who has been divorced or going through a breakup, not because the women did something wrong, but because they wouldn't be able to see his wife's marital bliss.

Further explaining, he said that it was not because those women are wrong. He just did not want them to become bitter and it was the reason behind his advice to his wife.

On the work front, Qamar recently worked on projects including London Nahi Jaunga, Kaaf Kangana, Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Laal Ishq, and Meray Paas Tum Ho.