Naeema Butt sets temperature soaring with killer dance moves
Web Desk
06:32 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
Source: Naeema Butt (Instagram)
Pakistan's rising TV star Naeema Butt has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

The Ehd e Wafa actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application and posted a new dance reel on the feed. She was grooving on the late singer Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic track ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aja’ from the movie ‘Nagin’ (1954).

'just couldn’t stop myself! ???? ????‍♀️ ???????????????????????? #judgeme if you want to ???? but I feel goooood!  #meradilyehpukareaja#girldance #faceyourfears #feminineenergy #love #instagood #reels #aja #weddingdance', captioned Naeema.

On the career front, Naeema Butt is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Fraud’ alongside A-list actors Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan. She plays the character of Tooba – the step-sister of Shaan (Zulfiqar) and wife of conman Shujaat alias Tabraiz (Khan).

Faiza Khan shares a fun-filled BTS from 'The ... 07:55 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

Lollywood diva Faiza Khan has left the internet awestruck with a fun-filled BTS from ARY’s reality show ...

