Hamza Ali Abbasi wishes birthday to wife Naimal Khawar

Congratulations are in order for the up-and-coming actress of Lollywood, Naimal Khawar, whose acting prowess, bewitching smile, and elegance have put her among the most beautiful faces in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

The Verna actress has just celebrated her birthday in an intimate ceremony surrounded by her tight-knit group of friends and family.

The Anaa diva was seen accompanied by her megastar husband Hamza Ali Abbasi who was elated to watch his darling wife blow out the candles on the cake and make a wish.

The Legend of Maula Jatt famed actor also took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife a lovely birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Hamza Ali Abbasi posted loved-up pictures of the couple and captioned, "Its our 4th year already & I thank God everyday for blessing me with you. You, a beautiful person inside out with a heart of gold. Happy Birthday my Love."

On the work front, Khawar has worked in Verna, and Anaa.