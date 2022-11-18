Hamza Ali Abbasi wishes birthday to wife Naimal Khawar
Share
Congratulations are in order for the up-and-coming actress of Lollywood, Naimal Khawar, whose acting prowess, bewitching smile, and elegance have put her among the most beautiful faces in the Pakistani entertainment industry.
The Verna actress has just celebrated her birthday in an intimate ceremony surrounded by her tight-knit group of friends and family.
The Anaa diva was seen accompanied by her megastar husband Hamza Ali Abbasi who was elated to watch his darling wife blow out the candles on the cake and make a wish.
The Legend of Maula Jatt famed actor also took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife a lovely birthday.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Hamza Ali Abbasi posted loved-up pictures of the couple and captioned, "Its our 4th year already & I thank God everyday for blessing me with you. You, a beautiful person inside out with a heart of gold. Happy Birthday my Love."
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khawar has worked in Verna, and Anaa.
Naimal Khawar gears up for acting comeback 04:40 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Naimal Khawar Abbasi and Hamza Ali Abbasi are undoubtedly among the major power couples in Lollywood. By profession, ...
-
- President Alvi, COAS Bajwa discussed ‘early elections’ in Lahore ...07:36 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
-
-
-
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022