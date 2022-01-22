Ali Zafar breaks silence on legal battle with Meesha Shafi

The latest development in the defamation battle between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi has entered a new phase as Lahore High Court overturned a stay order on defamation case against Ali filed by Meesha.

Soon after the news spread like wildfire, the Aya Lariye shared the development on Twitter while sharing a picture with her lawyer and celebrating the victory,

However, the Teefa in Trouble star has now come forward with a response and dubbed the new development ” a self-proclaimed victory”.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Pehli si Muhabbat singer slammed the viral news of the verdict that has been vastly projected on social media and he labelled the news 'misinformation' and 'lies'.

"Some “criminals”, after warrants were issued against them, are celebrating some self proclaimed victory by spreading complete misinformation and lies. There is NO such verdict as projected. I’ve been quite patient with all this smear but shall v soon set the record straight", she captioned.

Some “criminals”, after warrants were issued against them, are celebrating some self proclaimed victory by spreading complete misinformation and lies. There is NO such verdict as projected. I’ve been quite patient with all this smear but shall v soon set the record straight! ???? — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 20, 2022

When I do this, it will be done with undeniable facts and evidence. I’ve mostly been silent to what actually transpired, to allow some face saving for them but now I feel they don’t really deserve it. Each and everyone, their links, their connections, the money, everything ! — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) January 20, 2022

Moreover, the overturning of the stay order resulted in the defamation case against Ali Zafar to move forward. On the other hand, Shafi has filed a suit of 2 billion rupees against Ali Zafar.