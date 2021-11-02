Deepika Padukone and Sheheryar Munawar spotted together in Dubai
04:54 PM | 2 Nov, 2021
Bollywood leading lady Deepika Padukone was spotted having dinner with Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar in Dubai over the weekend.

Spreading like wildfire on the internet, the viral picture was showered with love and compliments as the picture was the perfect depiction of Lollywood meets Bollywood.

The following meetup comes after the Parey Hut Love actor bagged a Filmfare award for his short film Prince Charming.

In the aforementioned click, the Padmaavat star was dressed to the nines in a black outfit along with dazzling gold Dior necklace.

On the other hand, the Pehli Si Muhabbat star looked super handsome in a blue shirt and denim jeans.

As per sources, Deepika Padukone is here in the UAE to film a spell of her film ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan.

04:54 PM | 2 Nov, 2021

