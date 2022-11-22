Saba Qamar bags an award at Indian film festival

10:17 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
Saba Qamar bags an award at Indian film festival
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
Pakistani actress Saba Qamar Zaman has once again garnered international recognition with her phenomenal acting.

The Cheekh actress recently secured an award for her critically acclaimed film, Kamli, directed by Sarmad Khoosat. The award show held in Chandigarh, India, witnessed many Pakistani stars being awarded. 

For starters, Kamli, with its brilliant cinematography, melodious soundtrack, and symbolic storyline, boasts an ensemble cast including Saba Qamar, Hamza Khawaja, Sania Saeed, Omair Rana, and Nimra Bucha.

The Muhabbat Yun Bhi Hoti Hai actress won the Best Actress award for the aforementioned film at the Indus Valley International Film Festival.

The event was organised by the South Asia Forum for Creative Arts and Heritage. The 4th edition of IVIFF received over 1000 entries out of which 21 films were screened from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries. 

On the work front, Qamar is currently working on Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Mandi, and Serial Killer.

