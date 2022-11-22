Saba Qamar bags an award at Indian film festival
Share
Pakistani actress Saba Qamar Zaman has once again garnered international recognition with her phenomenal acting.
The Cheekh actress recently secured an award for her critically acclaimed film, Kamli, directed by Sarmad Khoosat. The award show held in Chandigarh, India, witnessed many Pakistani stars being awarded.
For starters, Kamli, with its brilliant cinematography, melodious soundtrack, and symbolic storyline, boasts an ensemble cast including Saba Qamar, Hamza Khawaja, Sania Saeed, Omair Rana, and Nimra Bucha.
The Muhabbat Yun Bhi Hoti Hai actress won the Best Actress award for the aforementioned film at the Indus Valley International Film Festival.
The event was organised by the South Asia Forum for Creative Arts and Heritage. The 4th edition of IVIFF received over 1000 entries out of which 21 films were screened from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Qamar is currently working on Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Mandi, and Serial Killer.
Saba Qamar drops hints about her love life on ... 05:00 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who has wooed the audience with her charismatic performances in the ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- PM House receives summary for appointment of new army chief10:57 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- ‘No more Jiye Bhutto, but Jiye Awam,’ says Zulfikar Bhutto Jr at ...10:36 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in FIFA ...09:56 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- New army chief to be appointed by Nov 26, says Khawaja Asif09:33 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' makes box office history for Pakistan09:13 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah's new video takes the internet by storm06:44 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
-
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022