TCL Launches FreshIN 3.0 – Pakistan’s Smartest Air Conditioner with Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring

LAHORE – TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand, proudly announces the launch of its most advanced air conditioning innovation to date, FreshIN 3.0. Designed to redefine home comfort and wellness, the FreshIN 3.0 introduces smart air management that goes beyond just cooling, offering a healthier, quieter, and more connected living experience.

At the heart of FreshIN 3.0 is TCL’s revolutionary Fresh Air Inlet with Oxygen Boost, which brings in purified, fresh outdoor air, significantly improving indoor oxygen levels, a game-changing feature for modern Pakistani households increasingly concerned about indoor air quality.

What truly sets FreshIN 3.0 apart is its built-in smart air quality sensors, which monitor and display real-time air quality directly on the unit. For the first time in Pakistan, users can instantly know the purity level of the air they breathe, adding a new layer of transparency and trust to their cooling solution.

Other standout features include:

QuadruPuri Multi-Layer Filtration System that eliminates PM2.5 particles, dust, odors, and harmful airborne pollutants.

Ultra-quiet operation at just 16 dB, making it the quietest in its category — ideal for bedrooms and study areas.

Gentle Breeze Mode for soft, natural airflow that supports peaceful sleep and relaxation.

Smart connectivity with full compatibility with the TCL Home App, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa for seamless voice and remote control.

A sleek, minimalist design tailored for urban interiors.

Commenting on the launch, Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing at TCL Middle East and Africa, said:

“With FreshIN 3.0, TCL is transforming air conditioning into a complete wellness experience. This is not just about cooling anymore — it’s about healthier air, smarter living, and a commitment to environmental quality inside the home. We’re proud to introduce this breakthrough product to Pakistani consumers.”

TCL FreshIN 3.0 is available nationwide in inverter wall-mounted and floor-standing 2.0-ton options, starting at PKR 184,900. Consumers can purchase it through TCL flagship stores, authorized retailers, and online at www.tclpakistan.com