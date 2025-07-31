August Fuel Price List: Petrol and Diesel Rates Unchanged

ABU DHABI – UAE Fuel Price Committee announced that fuel prices will remain virtually unchanged for August 2025 despite rollercoaster ride in global oil markets.

After a modest uptick in July, many residents braced for another hike. But in a welcome surprise, prices are holding firm.

Fuel Type Price (AED/litre) Diesel 2.78 Super 98 2.69 Special 95 2.57 E-Plus 91 2.50

This strategic decision comes as oil markets continue to be rocked by geopolitical tensions and production shifts, with global prices seesawing throughout 2025. Yet, the UAE has stood its ground, putting stability and consumer relief at the forefront.

Fuel Price Committee, operating under the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, plays key role in ensuring that local fuel costs align with international trends — without letting inflation spiral or putting extra pressure on government subsidies.

With OPEC’s ongoing production quotas and the International Energy Agency’s global transition forecasts, all eyes are on how long the UAE can keep fuel prices this steady.