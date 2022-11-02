Faiza Khan shares a fun-filled BTS from 'The Ultimate Muqabla'

07:55 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Faiza Khan shares a fun-filled BTS from 'The Ultimate Muqabla'
Source: Faiza Khan (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Faiza Khan has left the internet awestruck with a fun-filled BTS from ARY’s reality show “The Ultimate Muqabla” in Thailand.

The 47-year-old star's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

Starring some big names from the drama fraternity, the game show was released on October 15. The contestants are cricketers like Kamran Akmal, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam and Azam Khan. Actors like Haroon Shahid, Faiza Khan, model Farah Butt and Nusrat Hidayatullah are also among the contestants.

Hammad Farooqui, Mahr Un Nisa, Sehar Afzal, cricketer Saeed Ajmal and DJ Neha Khan are also going to take part in the show.

Khan is a Pakistani actress and model. She started her acting career in the film industry in 2018. She appeared as a model in many fashion shows and photoshoots for top fashion brands. She is a rising star in the Pakistan showbiz industry. 

