Faiza Khan entertains fans with new funny video
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Source: Faiza Khan (Instagram)
Beautiful actress-model Faiza Khan's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The Tamasha contestant never misses a chance to entertain her admirers and this time, she left the audience mesmerised with her witty and hilarious nature.

Taking to Instagram, Faiza posted a cute video where she can be spotted looking stunning in the casual chic outfit as she hilariously captures the emotions of returning home after a tough day at work.

Khan is a Pakistani actress and model. She started her acting career in the film industry in 2018. She appeared as a model in many fashion shows and photoshoots for top fashion brands. She is a rising star in the Pakistan showbiz industry. 

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir leave fans awestruck with new video
04:53 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

