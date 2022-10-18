Faiza Khan entertains fans with new funny video
Share
Beautiful actress-model Faiza Khan's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.
The Tamasha contestant never misses a chance to entertain her admirers and this time, she left the audience mesmerised with her witty and hilarious nature.
Taking to Instagram, Faiza posted a cute video where she can be spotted looking stunning in the casual chic outfit as she hilariously captures the emotions of returning home after a tough day at work.
View this post on Instagram
Khan is a Pakistani actress and model. She started her acting career in the film industry in 2018. She appeared as a model in many fashion shows and photoshoots for top fashion brands. She is a rising star in the Pakistan showbiz industry.
Mehwish Hayat entertains fans with new funny video 06:10 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Pakistan's leading actress Mehwish Hayat's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her ...
- Sarsabz Pakistan mobile app claims fastest growth within the ...05:16 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- ECP delays local bodies elections in Karachi for indefinite period05:07 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Anmol Baloch’s bold pictures from vacation go viral11:49 AM | 18 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022