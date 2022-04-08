Mehwish Hayat entertains fans with new funny video
Pakistan's leading actress Mehwish Hayat's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.
The 34-year-old star never misses a chance to entertain her admirers and this time, she left the audience mesmerized with her witty and hilarious nature.
Taking to Instagram, Hayat posted a dreamy video where she can be spotted looking stunning in the casual chic outfit as she hilariously waits for the divine timing to come.
"Hey universe .. I know it’s on the way but can you please make it quick ?!", captioned the Load Wedding star.
The Dillagi actor is one of the fittest celebrities in Ktown. She was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, 2019.
On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.
