Priyanka Chopra unfollows Hasan Minhaj after he made fun of Malala

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra have expressed dislike towards American comedian and writer Hasan Minhaj’s banter as he made the Pakistani activist a subject of one of his jokes.

The entire fiasco began when the comedian shared a video in which he jokingly mocked Malala about how she follows him but he doesn’t and implied that he won’t.'Okay, it’s gettin’ outta hand @malala!', he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj)

The activist found the statement in bad taste and eventually unfollowed him. Alongside Malala, her well-wishers forwarded her his video.

In solidarity, the Desi Girl star also took to her Instagram Stories to show support. “Same girl same, Malala! Guess he prefers petty over funny,” she wrote.

Earlier, Priyanka and Malala recently met at the Global Goals Awards at the UN General Assembly where the two snapped pictures and got a chance to know each other better. Malala took to Twitter to share her fan moment with the Quantico star at the event and wrote, "Can't believe I met Priyanka Chopra!"