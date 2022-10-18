Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir leave fans awestruck with new video

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are one of the favourite couples of the tinsel town. Every now and then, they drop glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

Flooding our social media feed with their lovey-dovey chemistry and PDA moments, the Laapata star and her dotting husband keep painting the city red with their romantic ways for each other.

This time around, Sarah and Falak were spotted dining out. While the backdrop of the pictures was spectacular, Falak continues his streak of giving flowers to his lady love.

“Begum main or ye sham, (Wife, me and this evening). Thank you alyana but we miss you,” Shabir wrote in the caption of the viral post.

Sarah Khan tied the knot with popular singer Falak Shabir in July 2020 in an intimate ceremony. Their strong love and passion for each other exude solid couple goals. The couple welcomed their first baby daughter Alyana Falak.

On the work front, Sarah Khan is starring in drama serial Wabaal co-starring Merub and Talha Chahour.