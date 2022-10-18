ECP delays local bodies elections in Karachi for indefinite period

KARACHI – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday once again postponed the local bodies election in Karachi scheduled for October 23.

The top election body said that it will review the situation after 15 days to hold elections in the port city.

Earlier this month, the Sindh government asked the top election body to delay the polls, citing shortage of security personnel to maintain law and order situation on the polling day. It said that it was facing shortage of police officials as they are busy in flood relief efforts. The provincial government had sought three months delay in the polls.

In a statement, ECP said that it made every effort to hold local bodies elections in Karachi and a meeting was also held with the secretary interior in this regard.

It said that the ministry of interior was asked to provide the army and Rangers for security but was informed that due to a lack of police personnel the Rangers and army cannot be deployed at polling stations and will only be available as a Quick Response Force when required.

ECP added that it had left with no option but to put off the elections in Karachi, without announcing a new date for the elections.