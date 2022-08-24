ECP postpones LG polls in flood-hit nine districts of Sindh

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed local government elections in nine districts of Sindh as more rains and floods predicted in the province that has record 239 deaths so far.

The top election body held first phase of local body elections in Sindh in June and the second phase of polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions were to be held in July but they were delayed due to monsoon rains.

The polls were rescheduled for August 28 but ECP has announced to postpone elections in Hyderabad division due to prevailing weather situation.

“In view of recommendations by the provincial election commissioner, district administration and weather reports, the Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed local elections in nine districts of Hyderabad division until the situation gets better,” an ECP spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that decision about local government elections in Karachi division will be made after reviewing various points raised by the provincial government about difficulties in holding the elections.

In Pakistan, monsoon downpours have broken 30-year record as overall death toll has reached 830, with Balochistan as worst-affected province.