PM Shehbaz, Army Chief discuss relief operations in flood hit areas
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in a telephonic conversation with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, discussed the flood situation, and rescue, and relief operations.
The civil-military leaders interacted as several parts of the country reeled under the devastation wrought by record floods.
A statement issued by PM Office said the premier stressed upon acceleration of the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts, while COAS Bajwa apprised the prime minister of the army’s full cooperation in the rescue and relief operations in Sindh province.
PM Shehbaz directed for provision of helicopters in the province as infrastructure has been badly damaged after floods. Sharif observed that helicopters would be helpful in the rescue and relief operations since the linking roads between Sindh and Balochistan provinces had been eroded, the statement said.
PM also appreciated the cooperation and spirit of the Pakistan Army in the rescue and relief operations.
General Bajwa apprised PM that he issued special direction to the Commander Southern Command over the relief activities in southwestern Balochistan.
Prime Minister also held a telephonic conversation with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz.
Chairman NDMA apprised the PM about the latest situation of rainfall and floods in Sindh and also about the cooperation extended during the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the two provinces and the measures taken so far.
At least 728 people have died due to recent rains and floods across Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) revealed. Among those who died the most were men, whose number was 309.
The majority of the people who died were from Balochistan, whose number was 207, the report added.
