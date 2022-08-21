Ex-PM Imran Khan booked under Anti-Terrorism Act over provocative speech

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been booked for threatening to file cases against the cops, and bureaucracy, besides leveling baseless allegations against state institutions.

Islamabad police take action a day after the defiant politician singled out senior officials of the capital force and a female judge who approved the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, who now faces sedition charges.

Reports in local media said a case was lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in Margalla Police Station on charges of hate-provoking speech in a bid to disrupt the peace.

As per the First information report, the PTI chief hurled threats at the state institutions and attempted to mount pressure on the judiciary and the law enforcers.

Khan also announced to file cases against Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif, and Rana Sanaullah.

“They [coalition government] is trying to scare us by torturing Gill,” he said, adding that this is a “decisive moment” for the people of the country.

Reiterating that he would not bow down to fear, he said: “If we bow down then we will have to face slavery although in the garb of Gill’s arrest they are trying to enslave the people.”

Khan maintained that what happened to Gill wasn’t because of what he said since coalition leaders in the government had “said much more than that to really deal damage to the army”.

He alleged that Gill was “caught and tortured” to send a message and frighten the people that if he could be broken mentally then anyone could.

Imran to file cases against Islamabad Police IG, ... 11:06 PM | 20 Aug, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not spare Islamabad Police inspector ...

Earlier, PTI chief linked the current situation in South Asian country to the chief of army staff's appointment, terming it 'unfortunate' that everything in the country was happening over one appointment.