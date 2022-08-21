Shaheen Shah Afridi wishes team victory in Asia Cup despite being ruled out of tournament

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi wants his team to win the Asia Cup despite being ruled out of the big game due to an injury.

Afridi will not play the Asia Cup in the UAE and the home series against England because he is still recovering from a knee injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old left-arm fast bowler suffered a ligament injury in his right knee during a test series in Sri Lanka last month and has been advised to take four to six weeks of rest.

Despite the injury blow, Afridi sounded upbeat as he wished his teammates ahead of the big tournament in the UAE.

"Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup," Afridi wrote on social media while sharing a group picture of the Pakistan team.

"To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah."

PCB chief medical officer Najeebullah Soomro said Afridi is likely to return before the start of the T20 World Cup (October 16-November 13) in Australia.

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news," Soomro said in a statement issued by the PCB.

"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October."

Afridi has travelled to the Netherlands with the team, who play their third and final one-day international in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign in Dubai with an Aug 28 blockbuster against archrivals India. That will be followed by a seven-match Twenty20 home series against England.