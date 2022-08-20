COAS Bajwa calls for relief efforts as unprecedented rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) directed Commander Balochistan Corps to undertake all measures to assist Govt of Balochistan for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on emergency basis in coordination with civil administration.

According to ISPR, the army chief issued the directives when he called the corps commander to get an update on flood situation.

“Unprecedented rains have caused devastation to human life and communication infrastructure especially in Balochistan. Army resources be utilised to help affected population and restore critical communication infrastructure as immediate temporary measure,” the military media wing quoted COAS as saying.

Pakistan Army stands with flood affected population in this difficult testing time and shall undertake this assistance effort as national obligation, Gen Bajwa said.

Death toll from monsoon downpours across Pakistan has surged to 674 while over 1,100 people have sustained injuries in different incidents.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Balochistan is the worst-hit province with 202 rain-related casualties. Sindh has reported 149 deaths, Punjab 144, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 135, Azad Kashmir 34, Gilgit-Baltistan nine, and Islamabad has recorded one death.