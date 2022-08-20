COAS Bajwa calls for relief efforts as unprecedented rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

02:26 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
COAS Bajwa calls for relief efforts as unprecedented rains wreak havoc in Balochistan
Source: File Photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) directed Commander Balochistan Corps to undertake all measures to assist Govt of Balochistan for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on emergency basis in coordination with civil administration.

According to ISPR, the army chief issued the directives when he called the corps commander to get an update on flood situation.

“Unprecedented rains have caused devastation to human life and communication infrastructure especially in Balochistan. Army resources be utilised to help affected population and restore critical communication infrastructure as immediate temporary measure,” the military media wing quoted COAS as saying.

Pakistan Army stands with flood affected population in this difficult testing time and shall undertake this assistance effort as national obligation, Gen Bajwa said.

Death toll from monsoon downpours across Pakistan has surged to 674 while over 1,100 people have sustained injuries in different incidents.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Balochistan is the worst-hit province with 202 rain-related casualties. Sindh has reported 149 deaths, Punjab 144, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 135, Azad Kashmir 34, Gilgit-Baltistan nine, and Islamabad has recorded one death.

Pakistan launches cash relief programme as death ... 10:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced as cash relief programme for families hit by recent flash ...

More From This Category
One-person restriction to receive passengers at ...
01:52 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Terrorist commander among two killed in North ...
01:04 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Firdous Ashiq Awan offloaded from plane for ...
11:57 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
Imran Khan clarifies comments on Salman Rushdie ...
11:37 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
Pakistan launches cash relief programme as death ...
10:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
Islamabad Police reject allegation of 'sexual ...
12:19 AM | 20 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly channels her fun mode in latest video
12:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr