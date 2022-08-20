Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the Neerja actor and hubby Anand made the announcement with a statement. The post read,

"On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey.

It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Earlier, the couple announced their pregnancy in March 2022 in a joint statement, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.”