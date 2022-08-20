Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy
Share
Congratulations are in order for Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
Taking to Instagram, the Neerja actor and hubby Anand made the announcement with a statement. The post read,
"On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey.
It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, the couple announced their pregnancy in March 2022 in a joint statement, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.”
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja ready to begin 'next ... 11:19 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Indian actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are ready for the next chapter of their lives as their baby ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan suffers major blow as key pacer Shaheen Afridi ruled out of ...04:49 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- PTI can shut down Islamabad, warns Imran Khan after denied permission ...03:27 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
-
- COAS Bajwa calls for relief efforts as unprecedented rains wreak ...02:26 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- One-person restriction to receive passengers at Lahore airport lifted01:52 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani sufi singer Saieen Zahoor fell unconscious during live ...09:29 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022