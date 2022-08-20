Juhi Chawla reveals how she is connected to Pakistan
Bollywood icon Juhi Chawla is undeniably one of the finest and most versatile actresses in India. With an impressive filmography, she made sure to turn heads with her on-screen energy and spectacular acting skills.
In her recent interview, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak star acknowledged her relationship with Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day.
“One of Pakistan’s most well-known film producers, JC Anand, is married to my aunt. My aunt had to stay in Pakistan because she had relocated there after her marriage, while the rest of our family had moved to India following the split."
“I occasionally travel to Karachi to visit some of my cousins who still reside there.”. Further, she added, “My grandfather was a well-settled barrister in Pakistan and a landlord who had to sacrifice a lot to move to India, leaving everything behind.”
