Pakistan launches cash relief programme as death toll from rains reaches 674

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced as cash relief programme for families hit by recent flash floods and rains across Pakistan.

The announcement comes as death toll from monsoon downpours surged to 674 while over 1,100 people have sustained injuries in different incidents.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Balochistan is the worst-hit province with 202 rain-related casualties. Sindh has reported 149 deaths, Punjab 144, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 135, Azad Kashmir 34, Gilgit-Baltistan nine, and Islamabad has recorded one death.

The federal government has started immediate distribution of cash relief worth Rs25,000 per family in affected areas.

In the first phase, the distributioin started on Friday among flood affectees of Balochistan including Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar, Qilla Abdullah which remained worst hit by rains and floods.

Addressing a ceremony, the prime minister said all relevant institutions along with international partners are working day in and day out to provide relief to the flood affected people.

He said started in Balochistan on Friday, a total of Rs37 billion will be distributed through Benazir Income Support Program among flood affectees across the country.

The premier said following this immediate cash assistance, damage assessment in flood hit areas will be made with the help of provincial governments and international partners.

He said this is a chance for us all to move beyond politics and help our brothers and sisters in need.