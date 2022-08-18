US announces support for flood-hit Pakistan

12:54 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated the commitment to stand by Pakistan in tough times and extends full support to flood victims.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken wrote: “We stand by Pakistan in hard times and offer our support to flood victims”. 

The development comes as torrential rains wreaked havoc in the South Asian country, particularly in Balochistan and Sindh where hundreds of people have lost their lives. 

“In addition to $100,000 in immediate relief, the U.S. announced $1 million to build resilience against natural disasters, and we continue to work together to mitigate future impacts of the climate crisis,” he said.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome announced that his country stands with communities in Pakistan recovering from the devastation caused by severe flooding.

He said that the USAID Pakistan will provide $100,000 to flood-hit populations.

"This @USAID International Disaster Assistance funding will help purchase urgent supplies to save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities," read a statement shared on Twitter by the US Embassy.

"This disaster has resulted in a catastrophic loss of life, with many losing their loved ones, their livelihoods, and their homes. We will work closely in coordination with partners on the ground to support these crucial humanitarian assistance efforts," he concluded. 

