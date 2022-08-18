Is actress Sidra Niazi relative of Imran Khan?

01:42 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Is actress Sidra Niazi relative of Imran Khan?
Source: Sidra Niazi (Instagram)/File Photo
Share

LAHORE - Pakistani actress Sidra Niazi stepped into entertainment industry a year ago and made notable appearances in Qayamat and Chupke Chupke.

Recently, she essayed a role of supporting character in Geo Entertainment's Badzaat alongside Imran Ashraf and Urwa Hocane.

The 32-year-old actress in a recent interview talked about the rumours, suggesting that she is a relative of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Dil Zaar Zaar revealed that people used to ask her the same question due to her surname “Niazi.

“I was born in Lahore and my father belongs to Niazi tribe, which is close-knitted group wherein people know each other,” she said.

“Elders of my family know Imran Khan but people of my generation are not well informed about him,” the Zakham star said.

She revealed that Imran Khan used to visit her home when her grandmother was alive, adding that the PTI chief had also met with her uncle, who is a columnist.

“I was very young then so I don’t remember much about it,” she concluded her response to the rumours.

Meera shares 'words of wisdom' with fans 09:06 PM | 17 Aug, 2022

Irtiza Rubab, popularly known as Meera, is a versatile Pakistani film actress, model, and television presenter, who has ...

More From This Category
Watch: Coke Studio hit 'Pasoori' gets African ...
10:10 AM | 18 Aug, 2022
Maria B lauds Lahore school for removing trans ...
09:56 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Meera shares 'words of wisdom' with fans
09:06 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Naseebo Lal rocks the audience at US concert
08:44 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
'Laal Singh Chaddha' dubbed as Aamir Khan’s ...
11:27 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
TikTok star Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes ...
07:10 PM | 17 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is actress Sidra Niazi relative of Imran Khan?
01:42 PM | 18 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr