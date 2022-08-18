Punjab University makes entry test mandatory for admission in BS programmes

02:15 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Punjab University makes entry test mandatory for admission in BS programmes
LAHORE – The University of Punjab has made an entry test mandatory for aspirants seeking admission in BS programme.

Chairman Admission Committee Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi in a video message on Twitter said that the last date for entry test registration at Higher Education Commission (HEC) is August 19.

The new admission policy is applicable to first semester of BS programmes, adding that details about admission in associate degree programmes will be shared later.

“All those candidates who are interested in applying for admission to the Undergraduate Programs being offered by the University of the Punjab, Lahore are hereby informed that it is mandatory, except mentioned otherwise, to appear in the Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT) tentatively scheduled on August, 28 2022 conducted by Higher Education Commission (HEC),” read a notice on the university’s website.

