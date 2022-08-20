Firdous Ashiq Awan offloaded from plane for ‘misusing’ official passport

11:57 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
Firdous Ashiq Awan offloaded from plane for ‘misusing’ official passport
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Firdous Ashisq Awan, former information minister and PTI leader, was barred from travelling abroad at the Islamabad International Airport for allegedly misusing the official Pakistani passport.

The Immigration and Passport Department of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded the Sialkot-based political leader from flight as she was using the “blue passport”.

Reports said that Awan, who have served at various positions during PTI governments in Centre and Punjab, was not allowed to use the official travel document.

A passport with blue as outer cover colour is issued to senators, members of the National Assembly, provincial ministers, judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and high courts, officers serving with the governments when abroad on official assignments, and other government officials.

The outer cover colour of the Diplomatic passport is red while ordinary passport is green. 

Meanwhile, Awan has rejected the reports of her attempt to flee to Canada baseless. 

Talking to private news channel, she said that a person, who has served as a lawmaker, is eligible to possess a blue passport as the National Assembly law allows it.

The PTI leader revealed that she was going to Dubai to attend Women Peace Cup event as a chief guest when she was barred from taking the flight.

“I got the Dubai visa by using official process and if there was any problem  they would not have issued it to me,” Awan said.

She said that her passport has been confiscated by FIA.

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa calls for relief efforts as ...
02:26 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
One-person restriction to receive passengers at ...
01:52 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Terrorist commander among two killed in North ...
01:04 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Imran Khan clarifies comments on Salman Rushdie ...
11:37 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
Pakistan launches cash relief programme as death ...
10:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
Islamabad Police reject allegation of 'sexual ...
12:19 AM | 20 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saboor Aly channels her fun mode in latest video
12:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr