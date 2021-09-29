Umer Sharif's wife spends hours in a police station in Germany – here’s why

BERLIN – Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif’s wife Zarin Ghazal, who traveled to the US with her ailing husband, spends at least four hours at a police station near Nuremberg Airport during a stopover in Germany.

Reports quoting sources cited that the development came as Sharif was admitted to a German hospital after his health deteriorated during his flight to the United States.

Meanwhile, Zarin could not leave the airport and reach the hospital as she did not have a German visa while she spent around four hours at the police station near Nuremberg Airport to get the visa in a brief time.

Following the hour-long procedure, she was granted an emergency visa and was later rushed to her husband who also spent hours in a medical facility.

Earlier, the husband of Pakistani actress Reema Khan, who is overseeing arrangements for Sharif's treatment in the US, revealed that Sharif will stay for some time in the Western European country before leaving for the United States.

Due to the seven hours of air travel, the 66-year-old got tired and was suffering from a low fever, after he was shifted to a local hospital in Germany.

The Pakistani artist left Karachi for the US to seek medical treatment on Tuesday. He was shifted to the air ambulance after his immigration process was completed at the airport. Ambulance 1158 airborne took off after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took care of the comedian’s traveling process.