Pakistan’s Noor Zaman qualifies for British Open Squash main draw

Pakistan’s rising squash star Noor Zaman has qualified for the main draw of the prestigious British Open Squash Championship after an impressive performance in the final round of qualifiers.

Zaman, who recently claimed the World Under-23 Squash Championship title, continued his remarkable run on the international circuit by defeating Egypt’s Karim El-Torkey, the third seed in the qualifiers, in a thrilling four-game match. The contest lasted 46 minutes, with Zaman emerging victorious with scores of 11-5, 11-8, 3-11, and 11-7.

The young Pakistani had earlier defeated England’s Will Salter in the first round and Adrien Walter in the second to set up the final qualifying clash.

Zaman is set to face England’s Curtis Malik in the first round of the main draw on Sunday. His qualification marks a significant achievement for Pakistan squash, as he becomes the first Pakistani player to compete in the British Open main round since Tayyab Aslam in 2022.