Terrorist commander among two killed in North Waziristan operation

01:04 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Terrorist commander among two killed in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists including a militant commander during an intelligence based operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, said military’s media wing on Saturday.

According to ISPR, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists during the operation.

Resultantly, two terrorists got killed including Terrorist Commander Khabaib Alias Bilal of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens.

Terrorist Commander Khabaib was also involved in suicide attack on security forces’ convoy in Mir Ali in August 2022, said ISPR. 

