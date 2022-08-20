Imran Khan clarifies comments on Salman Rushdie stabbing

11:37 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan has issued a clarification after his comments about an attack on controversial British writer of Indian origin Salman Rushdie were taken by storm on social media.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, the former prime minister termed the knife attack on Rushdie “terrible” and “sad” which could not be justified in the name of Islam.

Commenting on the attack, he said: “I think it is terrible, sad.”

“Rushdie understood, because he came from a Muslim family. He knows the love, respect, reverence of a prophet that lives in our hearts. He knew that. So the anger I understood, but you can’t justify what happened,” the PTI chairman shared his views on the attack.

Responding to the criticism, the PTI chief said that the British newspaper took his comments out of context.

Khan recalled that he had once refused to attend a seminar being held in India on inviting the controversial writer.

The former premier said that he explained the Islamic system for punishing those involved in blasphemy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in recent interview.

Imran Khan said that he also gave the reference of Sialkot tragedy when a Sri Lankan manager was killed over alleged blasphemy, adding: “I spoke of Rushdie in this context”.

PTI also slammed the campaign of defaming Imran Khan by twisting his comments about Rushdie. It recalled that the PTI chief not only highlighted that blasphemy matter in Pakistan but also at international forums.

Russian president and Canadian prime minister also raised voices against Islamophobia after Imran Khan raised the issue, PTI said in its statement. 

